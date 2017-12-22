One Killed In Okmulgee County Oilfield Accident

One person was killed in an accident at an oilfield near Preston, Oklahoma.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on December 21, 2017.

They said an oilfield pulling unit had been servicing a well site when the unit became unstable, causing the unit to turn over and collapse.

One person on the pulling unit tower was killed. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Robert Allen.

The owner of the pulling unit is working with OSHA investigators to determine the cause of the incident.