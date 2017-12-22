Tulsa Police Give Tips On Protecting Home During Holidays

The Christmas holiday is prime time for burglars and there are several things you can do to make sure you keep your property and loved ones safe.

Get to know a trusted neighbor and let them know when you'll be gone so they can watch your place.

Get an alarm system and use it.

Plus, if you see something out of place, call police.

When it comes to leaving your curtains up or closing them once you leave for the holidays, police said, do what you normally do, because burglars watch for patterns.

If they're up everyday, then all of a sudden down, that's telling people your house is empty.

They also suggest you leave a car in the driveway to make the house look lived in, but, don't leave anything inside it, especially a garage door opener.

"Occasionally people get garage door openers out of cars, go into the house at that time or come back later. I don't want to start a panic, but, it does happen," said Tulsa Police Department Sergeant Brian Blair.

Blair suggests getting a small, portable garage door openers that you can carry on your key chain. They cost about $15.

If you or your kids are home alone and someone knocks, police said never get quiet, instead let the person know, someone is inside, that the house is not empty.

"If nobody answers, they'll assume nobody's home and they'll kick in the door, so let them know you're home," Blair said.

Likewise, police said never open the door to someone you don't know. Talk through the door, but, don't open it, regardless of their story.

And, of course, don't leave all your boxes on the curb for trash day that show everyone all the nice gifts you got for Christmas — that's like a shopping list for burglars.

Instead, smash the boxes and put them in the trash can or take them to a recycling facility.