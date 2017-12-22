Family Leaves Winter Weather Clothes For Tulsa Homeless

Gloves, stocking caps and scarves are tied to trees and light poles around downtown Tulsa.

Janice Sizemore and her daughter left the gifts for Tulsa's homeless, to warm their bodies, and their hearts, as the temperatures take a dive.

Sizemore spoke with News On 6 last winter when she launched "Winter Warmth for the Homeless."

12/7/2016 Related Story: Woman Shares The Gift Of Warmth With Tulsa's Homeless

"It’s very important, not only for myself, but for the younger generation, to plant a seed in them to learn to give back and to be thankful for what we have,” she said.

Sizemore said her family baked, decorated and sold cookies to raise money for the cold weather gear.

She said they've turned it into a business with a tax permit so they can continue giving.