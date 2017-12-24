Police: Elderly Couple Hauled 60 Pounds Of Pot, Said It Was For - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Elderly Couple Hauled 60 Pounds Of Pot, Said It Was For Christmas Presents

NEBRASKA -

An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.

The York News-Times reports the couple was arrested Tuesday by the York County Sheriff's Department after they were stopped for a traffic violation. 

Officers found the bags of marijuana in the Toyota Tacoma driven by the 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman. They said they were driving from California to Vermont. 

The couple was being held in York County jail on suspicion of felony drug charges. 

