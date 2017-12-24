Thieves Steal Truck Full Of Presents From Grandmother - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Thieves Steal Truck Full Of Presents From Grandmother

An Oklahoma grandmother is picking up the pieces after she says her truck full of Christmas presents was stolen.

She says she had just finished shopping for her grandkids on Friday and then visited family in Norman.

She says within a matter of seconds a man took off with the car with all her presents inside.

The woman says she's devastated and is now trying to make Christmas special for her grandkids without the gifts she bought them.

