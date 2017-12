Good Christmas morning to you and your family. The cold air is here for a while and will be reinforced a couple of times this week with at least two fronts, possibly three, that will move across the state. One boundary slides southward sometime early Tuesday morning with gusty north winds and another system will be clipping the state Thursday night into Friday. After this Thursday system, much colder air will continue to flow southward into the state through the weekend.

The upper level support for a possible system Thursday remains very weak but there may be a few sleet or snow showers Thursday across far northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas yet no accumulation will be in the current forecast. A stronger surge of colder air will arrive this weekend with the potential for some very cold arctic air sliding across the state setting the stage for some light wintry precipitation Saturday into Sunday. Model data is not consistent with certain important features. The EURO is mostly dry this weekend with the GFS more robust with some light wintry precip. Until the data becomes more certain (increasing forecast confidence) we’ll stick with our current low probabilities for this weekend.

Wind chill values will be very noticeable for the next few days, more so during the late night and early morning hours. Values Tuesday morning may drop into the single digits for a few spots across northeast Oklahoma.

This morning a fast mid to upper level flow is bringing some clouds across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas but the atmosphere should remain too dry to support any precip to the surface.

Temps today will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s with partly to mostly cloudy sky and winds from the south around 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday morning lows will be in the lower 20s with highs in the lower to mid-30s along with north winds at 15 to 25 mph and partly cloudy sky. Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper teens with highs in the lower 30s. Thursday morning lows will be in the lower 20s with highs in the mid-30s. A few snow showers or sleet showers will be possible Thursday or Thursday night across northeastern Oklahoma. No accumulation will be expected. Friday morning lows will be in the mid-20s with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s with partly cloudy sky.

Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the mid to upper 30s along with a chance of snow or sleet showers. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-20s with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s along with a chance for snow showers or sleet showers.

Thanks for reading the Monday Morning, Christmas weather blog and discussion.