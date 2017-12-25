Suspected Drunk Driver Arrested After Tulsa Crash

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver following a hit and run crash in east Tulsa early Monday.

At around 1 a.m. officers said a car hit the rear-end of a pickup at 41st and Garnett then drove off heading north in the southbound lanes of Garnett. Police caught up with car's driver after he stopped near 33rd and Garnett, got out and started walking down the street.

They say the driver was arrested on DUI and leaving the scene of an accident complaints.