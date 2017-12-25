OSU Marching Band Heads To Orlando For Bowl Game - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSU Marching Band Heads To Orlando For Bowl Game

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

The OSU marching band is on its way to Orlando. Seven charter buses were lined up to transport the Cowboys band to the Camping World Bowl in Florida.

The buses got away at 11 a.m. Christmas morning from Stillwater. 

About 320 members of the band will be going, but they're not all leaving from Stillwater. The buses will make stops at Oklahoma City and Dallas to pick up more students.

Then they'll go almost straight through, just stopping for a couple of meals along the way.

Band members will get into Orlando Tuesday and have a full slate of rehearsals planned. There's a pep rally Wednesday, then Thursday the Cowboys meet Virginia Tech on the field.

Band members will march at Disney World during a parade Wednesday then return to the park for a day of fun Friday before heading back home.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
