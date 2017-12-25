Edmond Boy To Be Honored In Rose Bowl Parade

Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oklahoma City metro gun range early Tuesday. The weapons were stolen from Wilshire Gun, located at 615 W. Wilshire Blvd., in northwest Oklahoma City. No other details are immediately available.More >>
Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oklahoma City metro gun range early Tuesday. The weapons were stolen from Wilshire Gun, located at 615 W. Wilshire Blvd., in northwest Oklahoma City. No other details are immediately available.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a boy was hurt when he wrecked a stolen car at high speed south of Inola.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a boy was hurt when he wrecked a stolen car at high speed south of Inola.More >>
Tulsa police say a man choked a pregnant woman and injured her brother in front of a child Christmas Day.More >>
Tulsa police say a man choked a pregnant woman and injured her brother in front of a child Christmas Day.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.