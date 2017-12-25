Edmond Boy To Be Honored In Rose Bowl Parade - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Edmond Boy To Be Honored In Rose Bowl Parade

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

An Edmond family will come full circle at the Rose Bowl Parade, three years after a tragedy.

“Were coming back to where it all began, but this time in a positive way,” Susannah Hooper said.

The last time Susannah and her husband, Quinton attended a parade it ended in tragedy.

Their 8-year-old son, Aidan was killed in an accident during the 2013 Edmond LibertyFest parade.

“Just the worst thing you could ever imagine,” Quinton said describing the death of his son.

In those moments of peril, the Hoopers made a choice about Aidan’s body.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘we need to talk to somebody about donation. I know we don't have much time, but something good has to come from this,’” Susannah said.

It was in that moment, that Aidan began saving the lives of others. His donor tissue has since saved two baby girls.

“Nothing was going to change our outcome for Aidan, but we could change the outcome for others,” Susannah said.

Along with helping others, the donation has helped the Hoopers through the grieving process.

“There is a community of people who go through that and they're there to help you, and Life Share has been fantastic of stepping up and just any support you need,” Quinton said.

Next weekend Life Share will offer another form of support. The organization, which facilitated Aidan’s donation, will feature a florograph of his face on a Rose Bowl Parade float.

They’ll also fly the Hoopers out to California to see it.

Although Quinton and Susannah, won’t be cheering on the Sooners, being OSU and Texas fans, they will be cheering on little Aidan.

“It will be a very emotional weekend for us for lots of reasons,” Susannah said.

    The father of a deaf man fatally shot by Oklahoma City police is now facing charges. Adan Sanchez-Gallegos has been charged in the hit-and-run wreck that led to the shooting of his son, Magdiel Sanchez. Related Story: 12/8/2017 No Charges Filed Against OKC Officers In Shooting Of Deaf Man According to Oklahoma County prosecutors, Adan Sanchez-Gallegos failed to yield at a stop sign and an intersection in south Oklahoma City on Sept. 19. Video surveillance showed his vehicle rolling...
    Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oklahoma City metro gun range early Tuesday. The weapons were stolen from Wilshire Gun, located at 615 W. Wilshire Blvd., in northwest Oklahoma City. No other details are immediately available.

