Police: Man Fatally Shot In Midtown Tulsa After Pointing Gun At Officer

TULSA, Oklahoma -

One person is dead and an officer is on paid leave as Tulsa police investigate the city’s 81st homicide of the year.

Police say a neighbor called them around 3:45 and told them a man was running down the street naked and carrying a gun.

When the first officer who was dispatched arrived at the scene, TPD says he gave the man commands to stop and put the gun down but they say instead he pointed it at the officer.

The officer then fired shots taking down the suspect, they say.

Officers are now working to notify the man's family of his death on Christmas which officers say is difficult to do.

“Giving a death notice any day of the year is extremely difficult,” said TPD Captain Mike Williams.

Police say the officer is on paid leave as they continue to investigate.

News On 6 will bring you more details as this story develops. 

