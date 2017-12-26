One In Custody After Shots Fired At Tulsa Police Officers

Police say one man is in custody after they say someone shot at officers early Tuesday during a police chase.

That chase ended near Gilcrease Museum Road and Highway 412, where two men inside the vehicle got out and ran off.

During the chase, police said one of the suspects fired at police from the passenger window.

Officers used a K9 officer and their helicopter to try and find the two. Just before 6:30 a.m., police say one of the men was arrested in a back yard of a nearby home.

Police have blocked off part of MB Brady Street between Gilcrease Museum Road and 29th West Avenue as the search for the second suspect continues.

They say the chase began when officers tried to stop the car matching the description of a vehicle involved in a 4 a.m. Tulsa County armed robbery.

No word yet from police on where that armed robbery happened.

Police say no officers were injured by the gunfire.