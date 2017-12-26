Tulsa Police: Man Chokes Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend On Christmas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police: Man Chokes Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend On Christmas

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Zachary Wells photo from Tulsa Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police say a man choked a pregnant woman and injured her brother in front of a child Christmas Day. 

Zachary Thomas Wells, 29, is being held on numerous complaints including domestic assault and battery, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

A woman told police she invited Wells, an ex-boyfriend and the father of the baby she's carrying, over for Christmas. When he showed up at her apartment near 51st and Lewis, Wells had been drinking, she said.

Wells quickly got into a fight with her brother, hitting him repeatedly and pushing his face into the wall, the woman told police. An arrest report states a young boy was in the apartment during the assault.

The woman said she intervened, frightened for her brother because Wells is a mixed martial arts fighter, the arresting officer said.

Police say Wells then tried to choke his ex-girlfriend, hitting her in the face and head. She is two months pregnant with his child, according to police.

While the victim's young son hid in the bathroom, police say she tried to call police but Wells took her phone away. Wells ran off when police arrived, but authorities say they caught him at a nearby apartment complex.

The Tulsa man ran again from a patrol car, but was finally booked into jail, the arrest report states. 

"Wells threatened several officers and continually told officers he was a MMA fighter and officers would be sorry if the handcuffs came off," the arrest report states.

He was booked for two counts of domestic  assault and battery in the presence of a minor, attempted escape from arrest, resisting arrest, interfering with an emergency call and public intoxication, among other complaints.

Wells has served time in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for assault and theft convictions.

