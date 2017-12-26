Mother, Two Sons Escape Tulsa House Fire

Three people escaped from a Tulsa house fire Tuesday morning. A witness told News On 6 she was driving by the home in the 1100 block of North Braden Avenue and stopped to help.

A mother and has two sons made it out of the home, according to Tulsa firefighters. One boy was taken to the hospital with burns. We don't know how badly he was hurt.

The fire marshal said the fire is being investigated as arson.