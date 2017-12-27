Over A Dozen Guns Taken McAlester Gun Shop Burglary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Over A Dozen Guns Taken McAlester Gun Shop Burglary

McALESTER, Oklahoma -

McAlester Police are asking for your help finding a man who they say broke into a gun store early Christmas morning and stole at least 11 weapons, including two assault rifles.

McAlester Tactical Supply posted a video on its Facebook page of the suspected burglar, who was recorded around 3:45 a.m. Monday outside of the shop with a bag on his shoulder, shortly before breaking into the store.

The store is asking if anyone knows who the man is or something about the burglary to call the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212.

