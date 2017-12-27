City Of Tulsa Holiday Recycling Tips

A reminder from the City of Tulsa that you can dispose of your live Christmas tree in your trash.

Simply put it it at the curb on your regular trash day, making sure everything has been removed from the tree.

Tulsa residents can also may bring their live Christmas trees to be ground into mulch at the City‘s Mulch Site at 2100 North 145th East Avenue. Trees brought to the site must have all decorations removed.

The city also wants to make sure you know to keep certain Christmas related trash out of your recycling container.

That includes gift bags, foil, shiny or glitter wrapping paper.

You also can't recycle styrofoam packing peanuts or ribbons and bows.

A list of what you can and cannot recycle is located on the City of Tulsa's Holiday Recycling page.