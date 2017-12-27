Skiatook Firefighters Battle The Cold During Overnight Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Skiatook Firefighters Battle The Cold During Overnight Fire

Posted: Updated:
News On 6 viewer photo News On 6 viewer photo
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

Firefighters had to fight cold temperatures while battling a Skiatook duplex fire early Wednesday.  

Firefighters got the call to the home north of Highway 20 and west of North 391 Road at about 12:30 a.m.  The duplex is located on the west side of town.

Skiatook Fire Marshal Robert Nail says the family living there got out safely but the duplex was a total loss.

He says Skiatook firefighters got help from the Collinsville, Sperry and Country Corner Fire Departments.  He says fighting the blaze was dangerous because of the very cold temperatures, which caused the water to freeze.

The Skiatook Street Department was also out this morning, putting down salt because of water used on the fire which was freezing on nearby streets.

A home located just north of the duplex sustained minor damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.