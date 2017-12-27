Skiatook Firefighters Battle The Cold During Overnight Fire

Firefighters had to fight cold temperatures while battling a Skiatook duplex fire early Wednesday.

Firefighters got the call to the home north of Highway 20 and west of North 391 Road at about 12:30 a.m. The duplex is located on the west side of town.

Skiatook Fire Marshal Robert Nail says the family living there got out safely but the duplex was a total loss.

He says Skiatook firefighters got help from the Collinsville, Sperry and Country Corner Fire Departments. He says fighting the blaze was dangerous because of the very cold temperatures, which caused the water to freeze.

The Skiatook Street Department was also out this morning, putting down salt because of water used on the fire which was freezing on nearby streets.

A home located just north of the duplex sustained minor damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.