Tulsa's Master Gardeners Volunteer For Love Of Gardening

Tulsa's Master Gardeners volunteer thousands of hours on dozens of projects every year.

We met three of Tulsa's Master Gardeners outside the OSU Extension office as they did a little cleanup work in the demonstration gardens that surround the building.

Diane Hambric was the owner and president of a group of senior living and healthcare facilities. John Mowry is a retired ear nose and throat doctor. And Susan Cravens was a financial advisor with JP Morgan.

All former professionals, now with a love of gardening in common.

There are more than 400 active Master Gardeners in Tulsa. Trained by OSU, they lend their knowledge to gardeners and projects all over the community.

"Anyone can call us if they have a question about gardening," Cravens said.

They work with Tulsa Blooms to add a little color to Brookside, the Blue Dome District and Cherry Street, but you don't have to sign up for everything.

"You can find your niche," Mowry said.

Cravens is particularly excited about Exploring Expo for elementary kids - it's all about bugs.

"We have roach races, maggot art and bee boogies. That's one of the rules, you, as an adult, you can't turn up your nose," she said.

Tulsa's Master Gardeners is an opportunity to find new joy digging in the dirt.

They also said the Master Gardener program is a great place to donate before the end of the year, while it's still tax deductible.

