Grass Fire Burns Pole Barn, Hay Bales Near Pryor Creek

A Mayes County resident lost a pole barn and some hay in a grass fire Wednesday. The fire was around two miles west of Pryor Creek and two miles south of Highway 20.

Mike Dunham with Mayes County Emergency Management said the total loss was around $5,000. The fire threatened a home, but did not damage it, Osage SkyNews 6 HD video showed.

Dunham said the fire started from some embers that were dumped outside, possibly from a wood-burning stove or fireplace, and urged caution.

"Even though the ground may be wet, the grass isn't," he said.

Dunham said the ashes could have been outside for a couple of days and the wind finally started pushing them.

Chouteau, Pryor and Osage fire departments responded. Dunham said hay bales were still burning Wednesday afternoon, and a grass rig was stuck in the mud, but the fire is under control.