OSBI Investigating Death At Latimer County Detention Center

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is investigating the death of an inmate at the Latimer County Detention Center.

According to a news release, just after 5:00 a.m. on December 24, 2017, a detention officer found inmate Thasha Prindle unresponsive in a cell.

EMS was called and pronounced Prindle dead at 5:15 a.m., OSBI said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

OSBI said Prindle was involved in a car crash on December 23, 2017, and arrested for driving under the influence.

They said Prindle was treated and released from the hospital before being taken to jail.