Man Arrested For Driving SUV Stolen In Tulsa

Police arrested a man who led officers on a chase early Thursday in a stolen SUV.

Officers say the chase began when 32-year-old Matthew Tarbox ran a red light in the 3300 block of West Admiral at about 3:45 a.m.

The chase ended when the 1998 Toyota 4Runner crashed in the woods behind a parking lot in the 100 block of Rosedale, police say. Tarbox then ran off, according to police.

News On 6 was there when police officer arrested Tarbox hiding underneath a parked car at 1st and Santa Fe at about 4:20 a.m.

Police booked Matthew Tarbox into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and running a roadblock.

Officers believe the SUV was initially stolen Wednesday from near 15th and Baltimore.