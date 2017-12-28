Kalamata And Green Olive Tapenade - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Kalamata And Green Olive Tapenade

Ingredients: 

  • ½ cup pitted Kalamata olives
  • ½ cup pitted green olives
  • ½ cup Greek mixed olives
  • 2 tablespoons chopped roasted red pepper
  • 8 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup minced parsley
  • 2 to 3 fresh basil leaves, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper, or to taste

Directions: 

  1. Put olives, capers, garlic, and roasted red pepper into a food processor.
  2. Pulse in 1 second intervals about 12 to 18 times and scrape down the sides of the bowl.
  3. Add the rest of the ingredients and pulse another 10 times or so, stopping in the middle to scrape down the sides of the bowl again.
  4. Don’t over process.
  5. In the end you want the pieces to be about ?” to ¼ “ in size and you want to see all the colors of the olives and peppers.
  6. Serve over zucchini coins, daikon radish coins, crackers or crostini toasts, or place in a dish with cut veggies or crackers for dipping. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
