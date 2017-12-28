Good Samaritans Help Elderly Man After Dog Dies

The Bomb Squad has been called in to investigate reports of a suspicious package in northwest Oklahoma City, Friday morning.More >>
The Bomb Squad has been called in to investigate reports of a suspicious package in northwest Oklahoma City, Friday morning.More >>
New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, city officials said, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling outside into the cold and down fire escapes to safety.More >>
New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, city officials said, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling outside into the cold and down fire escapes to safety.More >>
Police say Tulsa is one murder away from tying the city's homicide record of 82, which was set in 2016.More >>
Police say Tulsa is one murder away from tying the city's homicide record of 82, which was set in 2016.More >>
Hartshorne Police are investigating after two people were found shot early Friday in what police believe was an attempted murder-suicide.More >>
Hartshorne Police are investigating after two people were found shot early Friday in what police believe was an attempted murder-suicide.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.