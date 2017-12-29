Tulsa Police Seek Tips On Theft From Storage Unit

Police want your help finding a burglar who took several items from a Tulsa storage unit in early November.

They say on November 9th, an unknown individual was captured on video surveillance stealing various items from a storage area in the 15000 block of East Admiral Place.

The vehicle is a white and brown 1980’s Ford pickup and the trailer taken is a black 2014 Tilt trailer.

If you know anything about the theft, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.