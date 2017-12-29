Time Running Out For Getting A New Oklahoma License Plate

Expect lines at tag agencies across Oklahoma Friday as drivers get their new license tags. That is because the deadline for drivers to get a new Oklahoma license plate is this weekend.

Police are warning drivers to make sure those news tags are on your vehicle by Monday, January 1st, because if you don't, it will be easy for officers to spot.

Every Oklahoma vehicle has to have the new license plate, which is blue and white and features the state bird.

Oklahoma is charging everyone a $5 fee for the new tag, in addition to the fees it normally costs to renew your tags.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission says a grace period for getting the tags runs through the end of January 2018, before a financial penalty kicks in. Law enforcement on the other hand, says if a vehicle still has the old plate on by Monday, they will issue a ticket.

Tag agents across the state are open today, but several offices, like two in Tulsa are open for a few hours on Saturday.

Here is a link to where you can find your local tag agent.