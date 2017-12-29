Time Running Out For Getting A New Oklahoma License Plate - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Time Running Out For Getting A New Oklahoma License Plate

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the new Oklahoma license plate Photo of the new Oklahoma license plate
File photo of the old license plates File photo of the old license plates
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Expect lines at tag agencies across Oklahoma Friday as drivers get their new license tags. That is because the deadline for drivers to get a new Oklahoma license plate is this weekend.

Police are warning drivers to make sure those news tags are on your vehicle by Monday, January 1st, because if you don't, it will be easy for officers to spot.

Every Oklahoma vehicle has to have the new license plate, which is blue and white and features the state bird.

Oklahoma is charging everyone a $5 fee for the new tag, in addition to the fees it normally costs to renew your tags.

12/17/2017 Related Story: Deadline Approaching For New Oklahoma License Plates

The Oklahoma Tax Commission says a grace period for getting the tags runs through the end of January 2018, before a financial penalty kicks in.  Law enforcement on the other hand, says if a vehicle still has the old plate on by Monday, they will issue a ticket.  

Tag agents across the state are open today, but several offices, like two in Tulsa are open for a few hours on Saturday.

Here is a link to where you can find your local tag agent.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.