Programming Alert: Basketball, Football To Impact News On 6

News On 6 at Noon is airing at 11:00 a.m Friday, December 29, 2017.

It’ll be followed by college basketball and the Sun Bowl.

Young and the Restless does not have an episode scheduled for Friday.

The Sun Bowl will also preempt the News On 6 at 5, but make sure to stick around for News On 6 at 6:00 p.m.