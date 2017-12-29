ODOC Searching For Walkaway Inmate

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma City transitional center on December 12.

ODOC said Steven D. Hervey, 50, is a walkaway from the Carver Transitional Center.

Hervey was serving time for false declaration of ownership in a pawn shop and computer fraud, ODOC says.

Hervey is an African-American man, 5'6 and about 187 lbs.

If you have any information on Hervey's location, call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119.