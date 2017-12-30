Expo Square Hosts Tulsa Holiday Winter Circuit

Some of the best horses and riders in the country are in Tulsa for the 22nd annual Tulsa Holiday Winter Circuit being held at the Expo Square.

The two-day event features youth riders from across the nation and Canada as well as some of the professionals.

"On the 1st we'll have the top competitors ropers from across the United States a lot that you saw from the national finals a couple weeks ago in Las Vegas will be here and are barrel racers as well and then we will showcase our youth," said producer Sherry Lynn Johnson.

Everything will get underway at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

Tickets for Monday can be purchased online or at the gate.