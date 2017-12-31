Two In Hospital After Chase Ends In Crash, TPD Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two In Hospital After Chase Ends In Crash, TPD Says

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two people are in the hospital after police say a chase suspect crashed into another car Sunday night.  

TPD says a Creek Nation Lighthorse officer was in pursuit of the suspect when their Camaro crashed into another car near 81st and Delaware around 9 p.m.

Officer say the chase started as a routine traffic stop at River Spirit Casino and reached speeds of 100 mph.

Officers say the suspect and the driver of the other car are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

