TPD: Majority Of 2017 Homicides Have Been Solved

There have been 81 homicides in Tulsa this year, and Tulsa police say that is one less death from the record of 82 homicides in 2017.

Tulsa police say because of the diligence of the Homicide Unit, patrol officers and the citizens of Tulsa, the majority of these cases have been solved.