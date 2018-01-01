OHP: Driver Suspected Of DUI Crashes Into Fence Near Stringtown

An Atoka woman was taken by air ambulance with injuries after she drove her car off a county road in Atoka County after 1 a.m. Monday, OHP troopers say.

Troopers say Laranda Jordan, 25, is suspected of driving under the influence at 1:29 a.m. Monday, January 1, 2018, when she crashed her 2007 Nissan Altima.

Jordan was driving north on Greasy Bend Road just east of Stringtown when her car went off the road to the left into a field and struck a fence and a ditch.

Jordan is listed as stable at an Oklahoma City hospital.