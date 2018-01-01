Extreme Cold Prompts Green County Schools To Cancel Class

Extreme cold is prompting three Green Country school districts, so far, to cancel classes.

Locust Grove, Peggs, and Chouteau-Mazie public schools will be closed Tuesday, January 2, 2018, to protect students from dangerously low wind chills.

School Closures

That means kids won't be waiting outside in the cold for the bus.

Northeast Tech Pryor has also canceled class due to a pipe break.