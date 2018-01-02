Water Main Break Impacts Tulsa Traffic

Crews are still working to fix a broken Tulsa water main which has closed the two outside northbound lanes of Yale Avenue near St. Francis Hospital.

The City of Tulsa says a 12-inch water main broke Monday afternoon between 65th and 66th Streets South.

Since then, crews have been on scene making repairs.

They say that while it's a traffic issue, no homes or medical offices have been impacted.

"We've already been in touch with St. Francis and the Warren people, and they're not out of water so its just a matter of getting, the line repaired and getting it back on," said Eric Parker, City of Tulsa Water Department.

Workers tell News On 6, they don't expect to have the repairs done until sometime Tuesday afternoon.