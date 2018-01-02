Water Main Break Impacts Tulsa Traffic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Water Main Break Impacts Tulsa Traffic

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Crews are still working to fix a broken Tulsa water main which has closed the two outside northbound lanes of Yale Avenue near St. Francis Hospital.

The City of Tulsa says a 12-inch water main broke Monday afternoon between 65th and 66th Streets South.

Since then, crews have been on scene making repairs.

They say that while it's a traffic issue, no homes or medical offices have been impacted.

"We've already been in touch with St. Francis and the Warren people, and they're not out of water so its just a matter of getting, the line repaired and getting it back on," said Eric Parker, City of Tulsa Water Department.

1/1/2018 Related Story: Workers Struggle To Stay Warm In Bitter Cold

Workers tell News On 6, they don't expect to have the repairs done until sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.