Several Green Country Schools Cancel Classes Due To Cold Temps

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The cold weather has caused several Green Country school districts to cancel classes Tuesday.

With the temperature down into the teens and the wind chill even lower, several area school districts decided to cancel classes Tuesday so students didn't have to get out in the cold weather.

In Locust Grove, the district posted a message on social media, saying they were closing Tuesday due to the dangerous temperatures and wind chill saying they're keeping the safety of students in mind. The district says classes will be back in session Wednesday.

The list of other school districts closed Tuesday include...

  • Dewar
  • Kenwood
  • Liberty Mounds
  • Oaks Mission
  • Pawhuska
  • Peggs
  • Tenkiller

Northeast Tech in Pryor is also closed Tuesday because of a water pipe break.

Jenks and Broken Arrow are scheduled to go back in session on Wednesday and Tulsa Public, Owasso and Tulsa Union return to class on Thursday.

