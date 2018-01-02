Cold Air Remains Across Green Country

A lot of folks headed back to work this morning. Wind chills are not as low as they were yesterday morning, but there are some locations with negative wind chill temperatures this morning. You'll want to wear a hat, gloves, your warmest coat and extra layers again today. The center of a surface high settles in today, decreasing our wind speeds and changing our winds out of the southwest by late this evening. An upper level wave will be sliding by today which is why have an increase in cloud cover today and a chance for flurries.

We are not expecting any accumulation or impact from flurries this afternoon and evening. A layer of very dry air at the surface will inhibit a lot of snowflakes from falling to the ground. Most folks will just see flurries floating by throughout the day. It will be cold with highs in the mid 20s and wind chills during the afternoon in the teens. Southwest winds will enforce the warming trend into Wednesday. It will still be bitter cold in the morning with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. At least wind chills will be above 0° for a change on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will finally reach above freezing Wednesday early afternoon. That will be the first time since Saturday morning, temperatures will be above freezing.

A dry boundary will move through on Wednesday changing winds back to the northwest. The warming trend will pause on Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures. Don't worry, south winds will return on Friday and temperatures will get a nice boost into the weekend. Highs should in the 40s. The jet stream lifts to the northeast and allows south winds to bring more seasonable air back into Oklahoma. A quick moving system moves in Sunday into Monday with a slight chance of precipitation. Showers should expand across the area during the day on Sunday. There could also be some lightning and thunder. Cold air will be surging in on the backside of the system and might transition rain into a wintry mix early Monday morning. As of now, southeastern Kansas, far northeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas would have the highest chance of some wintry precipitation. We will continue to update the forecast with new weather data so be sure to check back.

Stay warm and stay safe.