DUI Warranty Sparks Concerns

Fire has destroyed a mobile home just to the southwest of Guthrie, Wednesday morning.More >>
Fire has destroyed a mobile home just to the southwest of Guthrie, Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews are at the scene of a water main break Wednesday morning in The Village.More >>
Crews are at the scene of a water main break Wednesday morning in The Village.More >>
A Bartlesville woman is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 7-week-old child.More >>
A Bartlesville woman is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 7-week-old child.More >>
American Airlines is giving each of its employees a $1,000 check. In a letter to employees, CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom credited Congress' approval of the tax reform act last month that reduces the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.More >>
American Airlines is giving each of its employees a $1,000 check. In a letter to employees, CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom credited Congress' approval of the tax reform act last month that reduces the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.