Bixby Man Sentenced For Killing Motorcycle Rider With Corvette

Photo of the Corvette Harris was driving.

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a Bixby man to prison for killing a motorcycle rider while driving drunk in 2016.

Timothy Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Gabriel Stone on October 15, 2016.

Police said Harris's Corvette rear-ended Stone's motorcycle at North Memorial and East Newton Place. An affidavit states Harris was going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone when he hit Stone.

Stone was thrown onto the windshield of the Corvette and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Harris was a fugitive who was listed as Tulsa's Most Wanted until he was arrested in Miami, Florida last year.

The judge sentenced Harris, who did not have a plea deal, to 10 years in prison and 5 years of probation.