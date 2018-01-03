Bixby Man Sentenced For Killing Motorcycle Rider With Corvette - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bixby Man Sentenced For Killing Motorcycle Rider With Corvette

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the Corvette Harris was driving. Photo of the Corvette Harris was driving.
Booking photo of Timothy Harris. Booking photo of Timothy Harris.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a Bixby man to prison for killing a motorcycle rider while driving drunk in 2016.

Timothy Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Gabriel Stone on October 15, 2016.

Police said Harris's Corvette rear-ended Stone's motorcycle at North Memorial and East Newton Place. An affidavit states Harris was going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone when he hit Stone.

Stone was thrown onto the windshield of the Corvette and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Harris was a fugitive who was listed as Tulsa's Most Wanted until he was arrested in Miami, Florida last year. 

The judge sentenced Harris, who did not have a plea deal, to 10 years in prison and 5 years of probation.

