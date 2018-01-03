Firefighters Rescue Dogs From Chelsea House Fire

Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Chelsea.

No one was home when someone noticed smoke coming from the house just before noon Wednesday, January 03, 2018.

Investigators said the fire started in the attic and spread to other areas.

"It’s just heartbreaking to know your life, your stuff is gone in there,” homeowner Denice Cameron said.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the house.

The Red Cross is helping the family.