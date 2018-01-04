Rain Back In The Forecast By Sunday

Chilly weather remains for today. But the general trend is for daytime highs warming back into the 40s Friday and Saturday and possibly into the lower 50s Sunday as another storm system nears the state.More >>
Chilly weather remains for today. But the general trend is for daytime highs warming back into the 40s Friday and Saturday and possibly into the lower 50s Sunday as another storm system nears the state.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!