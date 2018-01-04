Rain Back In The Forecast By Sunday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rain Back In The Forecast By Sunday

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Chilly weather remains for today.  But the general trend is for daytime highs warming back into the 40s Friday and Saturday and possibly into the lower 50s Sunday as another storm system nears the state.  

This will bring a chance for some showers into eastern Oklahoma sometime Sunday, probably Sunday afternoon and evening, with near normal temps remaining for a few days next week.  A strong looking system may approach about next Thursday but no major winter weather events are in the forecast for the next few days for our immediate area.

Temps finally moved above freezing yesterday afternoon for a few hours and should do the same later today with highs in the mid-30s. A fast-moving disturbance will move across Kansas and part of Oklahoma today with a few clouds likely this morning through midday but dry weather is anticipated. 

 shallow front may slide back into northern Oklahoma for a few hours late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning but the main impact will be wind shifts and a few clouds. South winds will return Saturday midday and for most of Sunday and this will signal the return of low level moisture just in time for the shower chances Sunday.  

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.