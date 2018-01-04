Teen Arrested After Police Chase From Glenpool To Tulsa

Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Thursday from Glenpool to Tulsa.

The chase began on Highway 75 near 121st Street South, when Glenpool Police tried to stop a Dodge Charger.

The chase continued north on 75 with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police joining in.

It ended just before 5 a.m. near 16th and Utica.

Police identify the suspect as 18-year-old Trevor King.