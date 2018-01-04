Teen Leads Law Enforcement On Multi-County Chase In Stolen Truck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Teen Leads Law Enforcement On Multi-County Chase In Stolen Truck

Chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies. [Haskell County Sheriff's Department Facebook page] Chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies. [Haskell County Sheriff's Department Facebook page]
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A teenager is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen truck.

According to the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department, around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing a 2010 Dodge Ram reportedly stolen from the Poteau area.

Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner and Deputy Misty Johnson joined the chase about 3:40 a.m., according to the post. They said the chase went through Stigler at over 100 miles per hour.

There were multiple attempts to terminate the chase before the suspect vehicle tried to strike Turner.

They said the chase continued into Eufaula where the truck was eventually lost.

The post says Eufaula Police located the truck around 7:00 a.m. after reports of two attempted vehicle thefts.

Another chase took place through Eufaula, Checotah, Warner, Porum and then south through Whitefield and Kinta.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol executed a tactical vehicle intervention, which caused the vehicle to crash into a field.

The 17-year-old suspect ran but was eventually captured and taken into custody.

The name of the teenager has not been released.

LeFlore, Haskell and McIntosh county sheriff’s offices were involved in the chase, along with Eufaula, Checotah, Stigler, Quinton and Spiro police departments, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek Nation Lighthorse.

