Tulsa Family Receives New Home After Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa family's long-time home is being demolished to make way for a brand-new home.

The Jefferson's have been married for 25 years.

A fire damaged their home near 41st and 25th west avenue.

The couple didn't have the money to fix the home or move.

So, several Tulsa organizations stepped up to help.

The Jefferson's old home is being demolished and Holly-Frontier is donating a new home that will be moved to their property.

The costs of setting everything up, heating, air, electrical, and more is being paid for by donations.

