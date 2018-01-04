Tulsa Shooting Leaves One Hospitalized, TPD Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Shooting Leaves One Hospitalized, TPD Says

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip that they say left one man in the hospital Thursday night. 

Police say the victim told them the shooting happened during a transaction at the gas pumps of the QuikTrip on E. 51st and S. Mingo around 7 p.m.

The victim told police he was selling a gun to another man when he took the gun from him, shot him in the leg, then fled.  

After the shooting, police say the victim got in a car and started to go home, thinking he was okay. 

Police say the victim ended up parking the car on the west side of the QT. 

The victim was treated on scene and taken to the hospital. 

Police are currently looking for the suspect and a getaway driver in a silver SUV.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.