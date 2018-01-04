Tulsa Shooting Leaves One Hospitalized, TPD Says

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip that they say left one man in the hospital Thursday night.

Police say the victim told them the shooting happened during a transaction at the gas pumps of the QuikTrip on E. 51st and S. Mingo around 7 p.m.

The victim told police he was selling a gun to another man when he took the gun from him, shot him in the leg, then fled.

After the shooting, police say the victim got in a car and started to go home, thinking he was okay.

Police say the victim ended up parking the car on the west side of the QT.

The victim was treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Police are currently looking for the suspect and a getaway driver in a silver SUV.