New Owners For Sand Springs Flower Shop

An Oklahoma couple is keeping the legacy alive for a 109-year-old flower shop. Sand Springs Flowers was set to close after the former owner decided to retire.

Many people didn't want to see the shop close. So, Jonathan and Jessica Hendricks decided to buy it.

Jonathan is from Sand Springs and his wife is from Bristow. Jessica says she's happy to continue to the shop's rich history.

"I just thought it was something that didn't need to go away in our town and I've always been interested in floral design and being very creative," said Jessica Hendricks.

Sand Springs Flowers is one of the oldest flower shops in the state.

The Hendricks will officially take over January 13th.