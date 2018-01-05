Rogers County Sheriff's Office Searching For Vehicle Involved In Theft

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them locate the driver and the vehicle involved in a theft.

The sheriff’s office said around 7:00 p.m. on December 25, 2017, a car-hauler type trailer was stolen from a Vinita used car dealership.

The suspected vehicle is described as an older model Dodge Ram, extended cab, long-bed pickup, possibly silver or gray.

The sheriff’s office said it has distinctive overhead cab lights, a brush guard covering the grill and a headache rack separating the rear window from the pickup bed.

Police said they believe since the theft in Vinita, the suspected vehicle was involved in criminal activity near Big Cabin and rural Chelsea.

The stolen trailer is a Rice manufactured trailer with a battery-operated wrench mounted on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rogers County Crime Tip Hot Line at 918-341-3620.