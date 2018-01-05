Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To 2014 DUI Manslaughter Charges

A Tulsa man is pleading guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges after a 2014 arrest in which he ran a stop sign and hit another car, killing its driver.

Russel Moore, then 24, told police he was leaving a bar around 3 a.m. when he ran a stop sign and hit the other car.

Moore entered into a blind plea of guilty Friday.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered. Sentencing is scheduled for February 22nd.

Other charges include great bodily harm and failure to stop at a stop sign.