Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To 2014 DUI Manslaughter Charges

Russel Moore Mug Shot Russel Moore Mug Shot
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is pleading guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges after a 2014 arrest in which he ran a stop sign and hit another car, killing its driver. 

10/11/2014 Related Story: Tulsa Police: Man Leaving Bar Runs Stop Sign Causing Fatality Wreck

Russel Moore, then 24, told police he was leaving a bar around 3 a.m. when he ran a stop sign and hit the other car. 

Moore entered into a blind plea of guilty Friday.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered. Sentencing is scheduled for February 22nd.

Other charges include great bodily harm and failure to stop at a stop sign.  

