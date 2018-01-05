Search Continues In Gulf Of Mexico For Missing OKC Pilot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Search Continues In Gulf Of Mexico For Missing OKC Pilot

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The search continues for missing Oklahoma City pilot, Doctor Bill Kinsinger.

His plane disappeared over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, Kinsinger's plane an SR 22 - T 
would likely have a parachute and an emergency locator. 

1/4/2018 Related Story: Oklahoma Pilot Of Missing Plane Beloved By Community

Recent models like Kinsinger's also have a hypoxia safety system - to alert the pilot to a lack of oxygen.

"Turbo-charged airplanes, which I believe this one was, can go higher," said Grayson Ardies, Manager of Airport Development Division for Oklahoma

Aeronautics Division. "Most turbo cirrus aircraft can go higher than just your standard general aviation aircraft because they have that capability."
The aeronautics commission says even after Kinsinger and his plane are found, it could take more than a year to figure out exactly what happened.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.