Inola Man Barricades Himself Inside Wife's Home, Set It On Fire

A divorce gone bad leads to a house full of flames and an Inola man in critical condition.

Deputies said the man barricaded himself inside his estranged wife's home, prompting a standoff.

Firefighters raced to the Inola home Saturday afternoon when deputies say a man intentionally set his wife's home on fire while still inside. Neighbors are still in shock.

"It was pouring smoke. Smoke was just pouring out of the place," said Neighbor James New.

New said he still can't believe what he saw.

He said he had just walked outside when he heard the sirens.

"They were shooting water over it. Inside outside windows were broken," New said.

Saturday afternoon, deputies said a woman came home to see her husband hiding underneath the front porch.

They said the couple is going through a divorce. She recently filed a restraining order on him so she got away and quickly called 911.

"Upon our arrival, we learned that he had just went inside the house and that he was armed with a machete and possibly a crossbow," said Sergeant Logan Eller with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man then barricaded himself inside the home and set it on fire.

"We went around the house finally heard him making some noises, so we broke out a bedroom window and was able to pull him out of the bedroom window," Eller said.

The man is suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. Neighbors are still stunned to see this happen in their quiet community.

"I'm very shocked that something like that would happen out here because this neighborhood is just a very quiet neighborhood," New said.

Deputies said the 31-year-old man was Life-Flighted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.