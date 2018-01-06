Pott County Deputy Shoots, Kills Bat-Wielding Suspect Near Shawnee

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting near Shawnee at Memorial and Fishmarket.

OSBI said a Pottawatomie County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call about a man attacking his family at their home. As the deputy was driving to the scene, he spotted a man matching the suspect's description walking down the road, carrying a baseball bat. The deputy told OSBI that when he made contact with the man, he began to swing the baseball bat at the deputy.

The deputy then shot the man. He was taken to the hospital and died there.