Carroll's 24 Lead Oklahoma St. To 96-87 OT Win Over Iowa St.

Oklahoma State in the win column in Big 12 play after an overtime win over Iowa State.

This is the first time in 11 games the Cowboys have beat the Cyclones.

The final score was 96-87.

"Coach really got on us at halftime. He got on us. That's probably the most energetic in terms of trying to get us riled up that I've seen him," said OSU's Kendall Smith.

"I had to jump them at halftime a little bit and it was really the first time I've had to do that but it was necessary for those guys all, collectively. To respond the way they did makes me proud to be their coach," said Head Coach Mike Boynton.

4 Cowboys scored in double figures, and the win snaps a 10-game losing streak in the series.

Now it's off to Manhattan to play Kansas State on Wednesday.