Tulsa Man Lies About Identity, Tries To Run, TPD Says

A Tulsa hit and run suspect is in jail after police learn he was wanted on separate charges.

TPD was called to a hit and run scene in the 8600 block of E. 38th Place around 6 p.m. Saturday.

During the investigation, they learned that the suspect, Craig Ross, was wanted on robbery and firearm charges.

When officers found Ross in the hit and run vehicle at Stonegate Apartments near 71st and Memorial, he lied about his identity, then ran when more officers arrived, police say.

They caught him after a foot chase in the apartment complex, police say.

A search of his truck revealed a pistol stolen in Oklahoma City.

Reports say, Ross was arrested for a multi-count warrant that includes armed robbery, pointing a deadly weapon, and firearm charges.

In addition, officers will charge him with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, stolen property, false personation and resisting arrest.